Morgan (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list Friday.
Morgan wound up missing just over the mandatory 10 days with shoulder fatigue. He'd failed to impress in 7.2 innings prior to the injury, posting a 5.87 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP, though he does own a career-best 31.4 percent strikeout rate. Connor Brogdon was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: Lands on injured list•
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: Bullpen competitors demoted•
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: Moves past elbow injury•
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: Reaches one-year deal•
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: Officially done for season•
-
Phillies' Adam Morgan: Not expected back this season•