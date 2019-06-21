Morgan (forearm) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected Friday.

Morgan missed just over three weeks with a strained left forearm. He had recorded an excellent 1.96 ERA in 18.1 innings prior to suffering the injury, though it took a .146 BABIP and a 90.9 percent strand rate to get him there. His 3.93 FIP indicates that he was merely good. Cole Irvin was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.

