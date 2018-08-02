Morgan was activated from the paternity list prior to Thursday's contest.

Morgan will be available out of the bullpen versus the Marlins during Thursday's series opener after spending the past few days with his family. Through 28.1 innings of relief this year, Morgan has posted a 4.76 ERA and 8.6 K/9. Yacksel Rios was sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.

