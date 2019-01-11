Phillies' Adam Morgan: Returns to Philadelphia
Morgan and the Phillies agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Morgan's 3.83 ERA in 49.1 innings last season was a career best and was backed up by a 3.79 FIP. The Phillies brought in a pair of lefties in Jose Alvarez and James Pazos over the offseason and also added David Robertson, a righty with an established reverse platoon split over his 11-year career, so Morgan faces heavier competition for a bullpen spot than he has in the last few years.
