Phillies' Adam Morgan: Season struggles continue
Morgan has a 5.68 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with 34 strikeouts over 31.2 innings this season.
Morgan rarely sees high-leverage work and is used primarily as a long reliever. The 27-year-old has given up nine home runs this season, but six of them came in his first two appearances back in April. Morgan's first stint in the majors this season was a disaster, but has been a bit better since, with a 4.56 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 25.2 innings pitched.
