Phillies' Adam Morgan: Sent to IL with forearm strain
Morgan was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left forearm strain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Morgan picked up the injury or how long it will keep him sidelined at this point, though forearm injuries often lead to something more serious, so the Phillies figure to handle him with care. Yacksel Rios was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. While Morgan is on the mend, look for Jose Alvarez to work as the team's primary lefty out of the bullpen.
