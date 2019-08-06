Phillies' Adam Morgan: To avoid surgery
Morgan (elbow) won't require surgery to repair his left flexor, and he could return before the end of the season, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Morgan landed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left flexor strain, but he received relatively good news Monday. He'll be given the green light to resume throwing once he's pain-free for two weeks, per Lauber.
