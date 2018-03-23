Rosales was released by Philadelphia on Friday.

Rosales will look to latch on with another organization after joining the Phillies on a minor-league deal this winter. The 34-year-old has appeared in over 100 big-league games each of the last two season, but hasn't been able to find any sort of groove at the plate during that time. During 105 games between Oakland and Arizona last year, he slashed just .225/.260/.353 with seven home runs and 36 RBI. Rosales provides the ability to play all around the infield but will likely settle for another minor-league deal in the near future.