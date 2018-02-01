Phillies' Adam Rosales: Joins Phillies on minors deal
Rosales signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Rosales split time between Oakland and Arizona in 2017, hitting a combined .225/.260/.353 with a brutal 32.1 percent strikeout rate in 105 games at both stops. Still, the 34-year-old can play all around the diamond on defense, so he'll get a chance to compete for an Opening Day roster spot as the Phillies' utility man.
