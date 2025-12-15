The Phillies signed Garcia to a one-year, $10 million contract Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The Phillies are expected to trade or release Nick Castellanos this offseason, and Garcia is now lined up to replace him in right field. Garcia has just a .675 OPS and 89 wRC+ over the last two seasons, though he graded out as a solid defender in right field in 2025. He should benefit from a ballpark and lineup upgrade in 2026 in what will be his age-33 season.