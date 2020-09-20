The Phillies recalled Medina from their alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Philadelphia demoted outfielder Mickey Moniak to the alternate site to create room on the active roster for Medina, who will be making his MLB debut Sunday. The Phillies likely would have preferred to delay Medina's move to the big leagues until 2021, but injuries to rotation members Jake Arrieta (hamstring) and Spencer Howard (shoulder) have created a need for the 23-year-old. He spent most of the 2019 campaign at Double-A Reading, posting a 4.94 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 82:41 K:BB in 105.2 innings.