Medina's contract was selected by the Phillies on Tuesday.

Medina hasn't made it past High-A ball in his young professional career, but the Phillies evidently see potential in the 21-year-old right-hander and have added him to the 40-man roster to shield him from the Rule 5 draft. He figures to begin the 2019 campaign at Double-A Reading.

More News
Our Latest Stories