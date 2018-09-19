Phillies' Adonis Medina: Finishes season with mixed results
Medina had an up-and-down season with High-A Clearwater, failing to go beyond the third inning on five occasions but allowing one run or fewer 10 times, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Medina's 4.12 ERA for Clearwater was over a run higher than the 3.01 ERA he recorded in 2017 for High-A Lakewood, but the underlying numbers were nearly identical. His strikeout and walk rates fell negligibly from 26.3 percent and 7.7 percent respectively to 26.1 percent and 7.6 percent, while his groundball rate rose slightly from 48.1 percent to 50.2 percent. It's encouraging to see the 21-year-old maintain his performance level as he climbs up the minors, and he'll look to do the same next season at Double-A Reading. Medina has yet to receive a mid-season promotion so far in his professional career, so his MLB debut likely won't come until 2020.
