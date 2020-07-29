The Phillies added Medina to the 60-man roster pool Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Medina was likely to open the season as a member of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley rotation, but that didn't come to fruition after the 2020 minor-league campaign was cancelled earlier this summer. As a result, Medina will now report to the Phillies' alternate training site in Lehigh Valley, where he'll be able to regularly face live hitters in simulated games and batting practice sessions. He'll also be an option to join the big club at some point in 2020 if the Phillies are short on rotation arms or relief options for whatever reason.
