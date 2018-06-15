Phillies' Adonis Medina: Heating up at High-A
Medina has allowed just three earned runs in his last four starts for High-A Clearwater.
Over that same stretch, the 21-year-old righty has struck out 22 batters while walking just five. His slow start to the season means his ERA still sits at a mediocre 4.27, and his strikeout rate is a pedestrian 19.7 percent after it had spiked up to 26.3 percent with Low-A Lakewood last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...