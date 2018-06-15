Medina has allowed just three earned runs in his last four starts for High-A Clearwater.

Over that same stretch, the 21-year-old righty has struck out 22 batters while walking just five. His slow start to the season means his ERA still sits at a mediocre 4.27, and his strikeout rate is a pedestrian 19.7 percent after it had spiked up to 26.3 percent with Low-A Lakewood last season.