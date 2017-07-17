Medina credits his improved strikeout rate this season to a combination of attacking the zone more and changes he made to his slider late last season, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Medina mostly threw a loopy curveball as his offspeed pitch last season when he struck out just 34 batters in 64.2 innings for short season Williamsport. He has used his slider, which is more of a slurve, this season in addition to his curveball, and Medina's struck out 97 batters in 81.1 innings at Low-A Lakewood. Pitching coach Brian Sweeney said Medina still has room for improvement with his slider, "He has a great break to it. But it's 82 [mph] max. With the arm speed he has, he could throw it at 88. Then it'll be devastating." The 20-year-old is yet another high-upside arm in the low minors of the Phillies' farm system and should be on the radar for dynasty-league owners.