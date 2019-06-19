Manager Gabe Kapler ruled out Medina as a candidate to join the big-league rotation when a fifth starter is required again Saturday versus the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Jerad Eickhoff's homer-prone ways resulting in him losing his rotation spot before he was moved to the injured list Monday with biceps tendinitis, the Phillies are short on appealing alternatives. Though he's regarded as the Phillies' top pitching prospect in the upper rungs of the minors, Medina apparently isn't viewed as a potential solution at the big-league level just yet. Even if his MLB debut isn't imminent, Medina could at least make the jump to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the near future after going 6-0 with a 1.03 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over his last six starts with Double-A Reading.