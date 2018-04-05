Phillies' Adonis Medina: Opens at High-A
Medina will open the season at High-A Clearwater, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
This was fully anticipated, as Medina carved up Low-A hitters over 119.2 innings in 2017. He is the Phillies' second-best pitching prospect behind Sixto Sanchez, and has a chance to have three plus pitches and plus command. Medina should be owned in the vast majority of dynasty leagues. He could push for a promotion to Double-A this summer.
