Medina is viewed as one of the Phillies' top options for rotation depth, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Medina was one of the Phillies' top pitching prospects in the not too distant past, but his stock took a significant hit after a poor season at the Double-A level in 2019 in which he struggled to a 4.94 ERA while striking out just 17.5 percent of opposing batters. He made his major-league debut with a single spot start last season but will begin this year with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Vince Velasquez will begin the year in the big-league bullpen and will be the primary option for a spot start, but Medina could be right behind him, as Spencer Howard (back) is expected to work in a multi-inning relief role early in the year once he gets healthy.