Medina was optioned to the Phillies' alternate training site Monday.
Medina made his major-league debut Sunday and was charged with a loss against the Blue Jays. It's unclear whether he could make another appearance on the active roster prior to the end of the regular season, but the 23-year-old displayed some promise in his first outing in the majors.
