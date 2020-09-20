Medina will be called up from the alternate training site to start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies are in need of rotation pieces with Spencer Howard (shoulder) and Jake Arrieta (hamstring) injured, so Medina will be promoted for his major-league debut. The 23-year-old spent 2019 at Double-A Reading and posted a 4.94 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 82:41 K:BB across 105.2 innings.