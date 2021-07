Triple-A Lehigh Valley placed Medina on its 7-day injured list July 2 due to an unspecified issue, Tom Housenick of The Allentown Morning Call reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander posted a 5.73 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 10 starts before he was shut down with the injury. Even if he had avoided the setback, Medina wasn't in position to receive a call-up to the big leagues at any point in the near future.