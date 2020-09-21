Medina (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over four innings Sunday, striking out four and taking the loss against Toronto.

Despite being handed a loss in his MLB debut, Medina showed some flashes of promise. After allowing two runs in the first inning, he loaded the bases with one out in the second but escaped unscathed before cruising through two perfect innings to end his outing. If he gets another turn in the rotation before the season ends, expect Medina to face the Rays on the road next weekend.