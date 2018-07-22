Phillies' Adonis Medina: Ties career best with 12 strikeouts
Medina tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out 12 for High-A Clearwater in its 2-1 win over Florida on Saturday. He gave up two base hits and issued no walks in the 90-pitch outing.
Believed to be one of the main prospects the Phillies made available to the Orioles in a potential Manny Machado trade, Medina ultimately remained with Philadelphia when Baltimore shipped their star shortstop to Los Angeles after the All-Star Game. Medina's outing Saturday at least demonstrated why he was a worthy centerpiece in a trade for one of baseball's top stars, as he displayed impeccable command with all three of his pitches while tying his career high in strikeouts. The 20-year-old retired the final 17 batters he faced en route to lowering his ERA to 4.48 over 78.1 innings in the Florida State League.
More News
-
Phillies' Adonis Medina: Heating up at High-A•
-
Phillies' Adonis Medina: Opens at High-A•
-
Phillies' Adonis Medina: Making improvements to offspeed pitches•
-
Phillies' Adonis Medina: Missing bats at Low-A•
-
Phillies' Adonis Medina: Strikes out 10 on Friday•
-
Phillies' Adonis Medina: Flirts with no-hitter for Short Season Williamsport•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...