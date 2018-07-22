Medina tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out 12 for High-A Clearwater in its 2-1 win over Florida on Saturday. He gave up two base hits and issued no walks in the 90-pitch outing.

Believed to be one of the main prospects the Phillies made available to the Orioles in a potential Manny Machado trade, Medina ultimately remained with Philadelphia when Baltimore shipped their star shortstop to Los Angeles after the All-Star Game. Medina's outing Saturday at least demonstrated why he was a worthy centerpiece in a trade for one of baseball's top stars, as he displayed impeccable command with all three of his pitches while tying his career high in strikeouts. The 20-year-old retired the final 17 batters he faced en route to lowering his ERA to 4.48 over 78.1 innings in the Florida State League.