Miller is slashing .337/.420/.570 with four home runs, nine steals and a 19 percent strikeout rate in 100 plate appearances for Single-A Clearwater.

Seen as one of the top prep hitters in last year's draft, Miller only played 10 games at Single-A last year, and he has dominated in a return to the Florida State League. Only Nick Morabito, who is over a year older than Miller and has since been promoted to High-A, has a higher wRC+ among qualified FSL hitters, so Miller should be getting his own promotion to High-A in the coming weeks. While most evaluators expect Miller to end up at third base, he has only played shortstop and designated hitter thus far in pro ball.