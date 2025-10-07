Phillies farm director Luke Murton said that Miller will no longer participate in the Arizona Fall League due to "some nagging things physically," Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

There doesn't seem to be any concern that whatever physical issues Miller is dealing with will linger, but the Phillies have decided it's best to give their top prospect some rest. Miller slashed .264/.392/.433 with 14 home runs and 59 stolen bases between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2025 and could be ready to make his major-league debut with Philadelphia next season.