The Phillies have selected Miller with the 27th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

It's all about track record (best hitter on the 2022 summer circuit) and power potential with Miller, who has been one of the best hitters in his high school class for years, but who missed most of the 2023 season due to a broken hamate. He turned 19 a month before the draft, making him one of the older prep prospects in the class, and there are different schools of thought as to how much of a negative that is. Announced as a shortstop but a likely third baseman with a plus arm, Miller measures in at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and is an average runner, so it's possible he could even outgrow the hot corner, which would put more pressure on his bat. His age combined with the lack of reps this spring could make him an undervalued dynasty asset.