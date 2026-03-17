Phillies' Aidan Miller: Won't be ready for start of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (back) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.
This back issue for Miller cost him the Arizona Fall League, most of spring training and it sounds like he'll be on the shelf indefinitely at Triple-A to start the year. Assuming he can eventually get right, Miller will have some rust to knock off, but he doesn't need much more minor-league seasoning before he's ready to help the big club.
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