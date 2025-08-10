The Phillies optioned Rangel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Rangel will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the Philadelphia bullpen to veteran right-hander David Robertson, whom the Phillies called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. Over his five appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen this season, Rangel had notched a save and allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and six walks over 11 innings.