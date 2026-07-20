Phillies' Alan Rangel: Sent back to Triple-A

The Phillies optioned Rangel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Reliever Alex McFarlane was recalled from Double-A Reading in a corresponding move, but the Phillies will eventually need to add a new fifth starter to the mix following Rangel's demotion. The right-hander was sent back to the minors after he was torched for five runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Mets. Over six appearances (three starts) with the big club this season, Rangel has gone 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 23.1 frames.