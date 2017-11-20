Tirado was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday.

It comes as little surprise that Tirado failed to survive the Rule 5 roster deadline, seeing as he issued 60 walks in 77.1 innings in the minors last season. He also missed time with a shoulder injury and has yet to exceed even 80 innings as a pro. A full-time move to the bullpen in 2018 seems likely, whether it's with the Phillies or another organization.

