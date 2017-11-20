Phillies' Alberto Tirado: Bumped from 40-man roster
Tirado was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday.
It comes as little surprise that Tirado failed to survive the Rule 5 roster deadline, seeing as he issued 60 walks in 77.1 innings in the minors last season. He also missed time with a shoulder injury and has yet to exceed even 80 innings as a pro. A full-time move to the bullpen in 2018 seems likely, whether it's with the Phillies or another organization.
More News
-
Phillies' Alberto Tirado: Hits DL with shoulder strain•
-
Phillies' Alberto Tirado: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Phillies' Alberto Tirado: Failing to build on last year's numbers•
-
Phillies' Alberto Tirado: Headed to minor league camp•
-
Phillies' Alberto Tirado: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Alberto Tirado: Showing signs of progress•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....