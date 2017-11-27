Tirado was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Tirado will head to Lehigh Valley after passing through waivers untouched. The 22-year-old hurler struggled last season, compiling a combined 4.07 ERA across multiple minor-league levels while walking 60 batters in 77.1 innings. He also dealt with a shoulder injury and has yet to exceed 80 innings as a pro, so a full-time move to the bullpen seems likely in 2018.