Tirado was placed on the disabled list at Double-A Reading with a right shoulder strain, Harold Hoch of the Reading Eagle reports.

Tirado has made 10 appearances since being promoted to Reading in July, and has a 6.75 ERA with an 8:19 K:BB in 12 innings. He's at risk of losing his 40-man roster spot this winter given the lack of improvement with his control this season.

