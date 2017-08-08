Phillies' Alberto Tirado: Hits DL with shoulder strain
Tirado was placed on the disabled list at Double-A Reading with a right shoulder strain, Harold Hoch of the Reading Eagle reports.
Tirado has made 10 appearances since being promoted to Reading in July, and has a 6.75 ERA with an 8:19 K:BB in 12 innings. He's at risk of losing his 40-man roster spot this winter given the lack of improvement with his control this season.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...