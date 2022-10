Bohm will start at third base and bat fifth Monday against the Astros.

Bohm had primarily served as the Phillies' No. 3 batter coming out of the All-Star break, but he's largely batted out of the No. 5 spot over the past three weeks, with Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto jumping him in the order. The 26-year-old could be in line for an off day Tuesday or Wednesday if the Phillies are able to clinch a wild-card spot Monday with a win or a Brewers loss to the Diamondbacks.