The Phillies placed Bohm on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a cyst in his shoulder, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Otto Kemp was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move, and he'll immediately enter the lineup as Bohm's replacement at third base in Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Bohm had started in each of the Phillies' last five games and wasn't known to be nursing a shoulder issue, but he'll require an injection to drain the cyst and will be shut down for at least the next week and a half. The Phillies will be rolling out a new-look left side of the infield Monday, as Edmundo Sosa will draw the start at shortstop after Trea Turner (hamstring) was placed on the injured list along with Bohm. The 29-year-old will be eligible for activation Sept. 19, but a clearer target for his return likely won't emerge until he's cleared to resume baseball activities.