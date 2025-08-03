Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Bohm (rib) fielded ground balls and hit in the batting cage prior to Sunday's game against the Tigers, MLB.com reports.

Thomson noted that Bohm is pain-free as he works his way back from a fractured left rib and is drawing closer to beginning a rehab assignment. Since Bohm was placed on the injured list July 19, the Phillies have been getting by with a combination of Otto Kemp and Edmundo Sosa at third base.