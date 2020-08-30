site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Bohm is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
Bohm started the past five games and will take seat Sunday after recording two hits in his past 17 at-bats. Jean Segura shifts to third base with Scott Kingery starting at second in the series finale.
