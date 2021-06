Bohm went 2-for-5 with a pair of run-scoring singles in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Yankees.

Bohm drove in Bryce Harper to extend the Phillies' lead to 4-0 in the first inning and later added another RBI knock in the fifth. While Bohm is still slashing a subpar .224/.266/.311 on the campaign, he's shown signs of turning things around of late, going 6-for-13 with three RBI and three runs scored across his last four games.