Phillies' Alec Bohm: Popped by Phillies with No. 3 overall pick
The Phillies have selected Bohm with the third overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A classic better in fantasy than reality prospect, Bohm's offensive upside was enough for the Phillies to overlook his defensive shortcomings (a righty hitting, righty throwing third baseman who will likely end up at first base) and select him in the first round. After finishing second in the Cape Cod League last summer with a .351 average, he hit .339/.436/.625 with 16 home runs and a 28:39 K:BB in 224 at-bats in his junior year for Wichita State. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound slugger has nine steals on 12 attempts this season, but is a below-average runner, so that won't be a part of his game as a pro. His plus-plus raw power and potentially plus hit tool will have to carry him in pro ball, particularly if he ends up at the bottom of the defensive spectrum. If his bat maxes out against pro pitching, he could be the best fantasy asset from this class, but if he falls significantly short of that, he will likely float from organization to organization as a short-side platoon bat and a cautionary tale for future organizations who fall in love with R/R college sluggers with no defensive utility.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...