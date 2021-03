Bohm (groin) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Tigers, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bohm left Thursday's game with tightness in his groin area, and manager Joe Girardi will hold the 24-year-old out of Saturday's lineup to give him an extra day of rest. However, Bohm feels good and was able to hit and throw Friday. Girardi said that Bohm could return to the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Yankees.