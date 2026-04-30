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Phillies' Alec Bohm: Sitting out first game
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Bohm is not in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants.
The Phillies are going with Edmundo Sosa at third base in Thursday's matinee. Bohm should be back at the hot corner for the nightcap.
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