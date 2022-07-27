Bohm went 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.
The 25-year-old will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's series finale, taking an 11-game hitting streak into the contest. Bohm's 11-game streak was proceeded by a 12-game one that began June 21 and lasted until July 5, enabling him to maintain an outstanding .393 average for nearly five weeks. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Bohm's elite batting average hasn't translated to major counting-stats production; he's managed only two home runs, no stolen bases, 13 runs and 12 RBI between the two double-digit hitting streaks.