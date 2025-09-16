Phillies' Alec Bohm: Travels with team to LA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bohm (shoulder) traveled with the team to Los Angeles with the hope of returning after a minimum stay on the 10-day injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Bohm landed on the 10-day injured list Sept. 8 due to a cyst in his left shoulder, but it appears he's still on track for a minimum stay. If all goes according to plan during the week, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Bohm back in the lineup for Friday's matchup in Arizona.
