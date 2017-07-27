The Phillies acquired Requena, infielder Jose Gomez and pitcher J.D. Hammer from the Rockies for Pat Neshek, Matt Gelb and Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer report.

Requena, 20, was 8-3 with a 2.85 ERA and a 97:25 K:BB in 117 innings for Low-A Asheville this season. His strikeout rate doesn't stand out, but he is a couple years younger than the competition so there is plenty of time for him to develop as a starter.