Amarista signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Amarista spent the spring in camp with the Tigers but failed to earn a spot on the team. The 28-year-old has a good deal of positional flexibility, having played everywhere except catcher and first base in his seven-year major-league career, though according to UZR he only grades out positively at third base and left field. Combined with a career .231/.275/.323 slash line, that makes Amarista little more than minor-league depth. He could earn a brief call-up at some point again this season but is unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset even if he ends up with unexpected playing time.