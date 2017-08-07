Blanco hit a double in his only at-bat in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

Blanco has just 14 at-bats since the All-Star break and is unlikely to see an uptick in playing time unless injuries strike the Phillies in the infield. The veteran has hit just .168 with a .480 OPS in just 107 at-bats this season, so he's not making much of a case for himself.