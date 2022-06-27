Bellatti pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Padres.

Interim manager Rob Thomson didn't want to turn to his top relievers, Seranthony Dominguez and Brad Hand, due to heavy usage lately, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Bellatti was called upon instead, and he was able to lock down his first major-league save with 14 pitches (nine strikes). In June, Bellatti has allowed three runs (two earned) in 7.1 innings, and he owns a reasonable 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 23.2 innings overall. He's added four holds and a 1-2 record, but Sunday's save doesn't necessarily signal his entrance into the Phillies closer committee just yet.