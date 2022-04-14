Bellatti's contract was selected by the Phillies on Thursday.
The 30-year-old righty owns a 3.71 ERA in 26.2 career major-league innings, though his 19.3 percent strikeout rate and 10.5 percent walk rate suggest that number is due to rise. He'll fill a low-leverage role for the Phillies for now after Connor Brogdon and Damon Jones were optioned Wednesday.
