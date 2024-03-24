The Phillies reassigned Bellatti to minor-league camp Sunday.

After being outrighted off the 40-man roster in February, Bellatti had attended spring training as a non-roster invitee but wasn't able to secure a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen. He made 27 appearances at the big-league level for Philadelphia in 2023, logging a 5.11 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 24.2 frames.