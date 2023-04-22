Bellatti was placed on the 15-day injured list with right triceps tendinitis Saturday.

The move was made retroactive to Friday, so Bellatti will be eligible to return May 6, but it's unclear if he'll have a chance to make it back after a minimum-length stay. The righty gave up just two hits and zero runs in his first six appearances but allowed six runs on nine hits in his last four outings. It's possible those struggles were injury-related. Cristopher Sanchez (triceps) was activated off the injured list to take Bellati's place on the roster.